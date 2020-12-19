Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,087.33. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.96 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,778 ($36.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.81.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

