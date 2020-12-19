Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
KWS stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,087.33. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.96 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,778 ($36.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.81.
Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile
