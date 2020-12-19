KeyCorp Weighs in on Dana Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of DAN opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -390.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 17,529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 629.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 345,783 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,918,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

