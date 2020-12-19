Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,696. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

