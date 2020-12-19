Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.05 ($9.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.81. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

