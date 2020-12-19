Keep4r Price Tops $12.39 on Major Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $849,804.11 and $138,990.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $12.39 or 0.00053731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00138768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00773428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00173500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00124357 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,611 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

