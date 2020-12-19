Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $8.01. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1,249 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on KWHIY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It is involved in the development, construction, and maintenance of ships, such as submarines and LNG/LPG carriers.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.