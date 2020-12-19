Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,297,705.06.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $70.01. 4,552,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,100. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.