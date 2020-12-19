Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 1,977,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,753. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

