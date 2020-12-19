K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that K12 will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in K12 by 107.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in K12 by 417.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

