Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

