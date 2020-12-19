JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

SHECY opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

