JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $23.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.