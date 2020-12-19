JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 68,358 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

