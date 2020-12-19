JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 50,108 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of UMH Properties worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 81.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

