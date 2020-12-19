JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $422,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 120.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

NYSE:ALG opened at $139.90 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

