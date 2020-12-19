JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

NGM stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

