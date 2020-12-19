JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $130.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,227 shares of company stock worth $35,776,110 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

