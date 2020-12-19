JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Rogers worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rogers by 15.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rogers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $520,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

