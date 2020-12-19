JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,630 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,348 ($56.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £114.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,506.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,555.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

