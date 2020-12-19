JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €51.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.48 ($53.51).

EPA:BNP opened at €43.57 ($51.25) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.30. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

