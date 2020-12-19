Joseph W. Turgeon Sells 150,899 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SPPI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 7,504,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,689. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $637.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.22.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
