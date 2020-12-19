Joseph W. Turgeon Sells 150,899 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPPI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 7,504,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,689. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $637.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

