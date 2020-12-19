John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of WDGJF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

