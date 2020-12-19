John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of WDGJF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

