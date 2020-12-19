John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.47. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 62,929 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

