Joe Newell Sells 7,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,138. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.