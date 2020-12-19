JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $41.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $149.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

