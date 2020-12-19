JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $41.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $149.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.
