Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Poxel S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Poxel in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF opened at $8.17 on Friday. Poxel has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

