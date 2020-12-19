Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Moderna, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.89). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Shares of MRNA opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Moderna has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,021 shares of company stock worth $57,158,267. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

