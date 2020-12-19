Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.50 ($2.95).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

