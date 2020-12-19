Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

NYSE ING opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

