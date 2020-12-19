JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 52.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

