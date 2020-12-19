JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $140,896.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

