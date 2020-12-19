Jane Street Group LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,792. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.