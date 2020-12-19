Jane Street Group LLC Takes $676,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.56% of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

