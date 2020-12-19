Jane Street Group LLC Invests $607,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have commented on CRSR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

