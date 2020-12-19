Jane Street Group LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock worth $2,035,655. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.