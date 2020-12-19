Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $28.75 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $848.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

