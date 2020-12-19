Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,092 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GSEE stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.