Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 17,639 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 96.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

CMCL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

