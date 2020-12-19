IZE (IZE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, IZE has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. IZE has a market cap of $879.51 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

