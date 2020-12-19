Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 1,369,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 649,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

In other Isoray news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

