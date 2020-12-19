iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.63

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.63 and last traded at $221.63, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.