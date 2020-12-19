iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.58

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.58 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 61932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

