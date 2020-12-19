iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.09. 1,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

