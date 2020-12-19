iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after buying an additional 4,098,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,454,000 after buying an additional 1,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,714,000 after buying an additional 791,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

