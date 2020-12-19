Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.
