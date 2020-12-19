Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.