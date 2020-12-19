IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. IoTeX has a total market cap of $39.69 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00380913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02423285 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

