IOTA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.86 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $956.17 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00117942 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.