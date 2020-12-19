IONChain Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. IONChain has a total market cap of $711,511.77 and $1,143.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00141923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00765409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00206987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00379641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00078302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00123452 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

