INVO Bioscience’s (INVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -1.09.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.