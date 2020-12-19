Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Tops $16.62 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $17,867.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00134301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00770697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00167920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00123625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

